Tomatoes are the next big risk to PM Modi’s fight against inflation

The costs of everything from cooking oil to wheat flour have climbed in India, stoking inflation to an 8-year high in April and squeezing household budgets. The government has risked global ire by restricting wheat and sugar exports and the central bank is seen heading for another interest-rate increase this month after surprising with a hike in May. A dovish member of the central bank’s rate-setting committee has said that food prices had risen more than the monetary authorities had expected.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}