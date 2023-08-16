Tomatoes on 'vacation' at Burger King amid rising prices

Burgers without tomatoes!, can you imagine that. Yes, Burger King, the major fast-food chain has recently decided to temporarily stop tomatoes from its wraps and burgers across Indian outlets due to a sharp increase in prices.

The move clearly indicates that the escalating food inflation crisis is significantly impacting consumers in the world's most populous nation.

The chain grappling with tomato shortfall humorously puts notices at its outlets, "Even tomatoes need a vacation... we are unable to add tomatoes to our food."

Quality concerns have been cited as the primary reason for this move.

It is important to note that, before Burger King, two major fast-food chains-- McDonald's and Subway—has already decided to remove tomatoes from their menu, that reflects the broader struggle with food inflation.

The retail inflation in India reached a 15-month high of 7.4% in July on account of rising food prices, and tomatoes have played as a major contributing factor.

The impact of rising food inflation is not confined to just tomatoes. For instance, Subway recently stopped free cheese slices it used to offer for years along with its subs. The food giant is instead giving a cheese sauce in cost cutting move.

Meanwhile, Domino's is offering ₹49 a pizza—the most affordable of its kind globally to connect with consumers facing financial challenges

The experts says the tomato scarcity crisis has coincided with a price surge of up to 450%, reaching unprecedented levels due to disruptions caused by monsoon rains that impacted crop yields and supply chains.

Although these surges have eased somewhat, the industry continues to grapple with their reverberations.

Curious customers have raised the question, "Why there are no tomatoes in my burgers?" on Burger King India's support page.

The response assures that the Indian franchisee upholds "very high standards of quality" and promises that tomatoes will return shortly.