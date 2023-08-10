Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the steps taken by the central government to combat the rise in prices of tomatoes in the country. The Union Minister informed in Lok Sabha that the tomatoes will be sold at a price of ₹70 by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) in the Delhi-NCR region.

“NCCF is planning a sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR region at a subsidized rate of ₹70 this weekend and covering all the nooks and corners of Delhi" Finance Minister said in parliament.

The Finance Minister explained that tomatoes are being procured from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka to be distributed through cooperative societies like NCCF and NAFED. She also noted that this system is already being used in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since July 14.

“I want to highlight the fact that on these essential commodities, we are taking enough steps but more will also be taken because we are conscious that people need essentials at an affordable price" she added.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also informed that the government has initiated the imports of tomatoes from Nepal by removing the import restrictions and the first lot of tomatoes are likely to reach Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur by Friday.