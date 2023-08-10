comScore
Tomatoes to be sold at ₹70/kg, Finance Minster Nirmala says ‘people need essentials at an affordable price’

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Finance Minister announces subsidized sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR region at ₹70 per kg. Imported tomatoes from Nepal also being considered.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2023_000105B) (PTI)Premium
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2023_000105B) (PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the steps taken by the central government to combat the rise in prices of tomatoes in the country. The Union Minister informed in Lok Sabha that the tomatoes will be sold at a price of 70 by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) in the Delhi-NCR region.

“NCCF is planning a sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR region at a subsidized rate of 70 this weekend and covering all the nooks and corners of Delhi" Finance Minister said in parliament. 

The Finance Minister explained that tomatoes are being procured from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka to be distributed through cooperative societies like NCCF and NAFED. She also noted that this system is already being used in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since July 14.

“I want to highlight the fact that on these essential commodities, we are taking enough steps but more will also be taken because we are conscious that people need essentials at an affordable price" she added.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also informed that the government has initiated the imports of tomatoes from Nepal by removing the import restrictions and the first lot of tomatoes are likely to reach Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur by Friday.

