Tomatoes to be sold at ₹70/kg, Finance Minster Nirmala says ‘people need essentials at an affordable price’1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Finance Minister announces subsidized sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR region at ₹70 per kg. Imported tomatoes from Nepal also being considered.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the steps taken by the central government to combat the rise in prices of tomatoes in the country. The Union Minister informed in Lok Sabha that the tomatoes will be sold at a price of ₹70 by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) in the Delhi-NCR region.