As reigning world champion P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down after slumping to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals earlier today, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises shared a rather encouraging message for the ace badminton player.

Praising Sindhu for her guts which led her so far in the international game, Harsh Goenka tweeted, "Well played@Pvsindhu1!Medals are not made of gold, silver or bronze but really made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. And all of these you have plenty..."

He also added, "Tomorrow sure will be a better day and 1.3 billion hearts are expectantly awaiting for the bronze!" thus encouraging the champion player and setting another example of inspiring tweets on his social media platform.

Within an hour of posting, the industrialist's tweet garnered over 500 likes and several comments as people came in support of the sportsperson.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze and will be competing against China's He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who has claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 in 40-minute clash here.

"I'm a bit sad because it's the semifinals, but I tried my best, it's just not my day. I fought until the end," said Sindhu after the match.

"In the second game I gave away a huge lead but still I was fighting back because you never know, it can change at any moment. It's the Olympics, you have to fight until the last point and I have done that.

"I was prepared for her skills, so I don't think that troubled me a lot. At the end of the day the level of the semifinals is going to be really high - you can't expect easy points. I just couldn't be on the winning side."

This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On her bronze medal match, Sindhu said: "It's going to be a bit sad. I need to go back and relax and prepare for tomorrow because it is not over yet. I still have a chance.

"...I hope I can give my best. It just wasn't my day (today), but I'm going to try it again tomorrow."

In the bronze medal play-off, Sindhu will next take on world no 9 He Bing Jiao, an opponent who has beaten the Indian nine times so far in 15 meetings.

Sindhu, however, had won the last time they crossed swords at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

The Chinese hasn't played any international tournament since participating at the 2020 All England Championship.

