The bypolls in Tonk, Rajasthan, turned violent after Naresh Meena confronted SDM Amit Chaudhary, leading to unrest and 60 arrests. Supporters engaged in stone-pelting and arson, causing extensive damage to vehicles. The situation remains tense with heightened police vigilance.

Tonk Violence: Heavy police force and senior officers were deployed to Samravata Village on Thursday to arrest Deoli-Uniara's Independent candidate and Congress rebel Naresh Meena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Violence erupted late Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, where bypolls were being held, following a confrontation between Independent candidate Naresh Meena and Malpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary at a polling station in the village. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The situation escalated into a chaotic scene of stone-pelting, arson, and widespread unrest in the Samravata village, leading to the burning of several vehicles and 60 arrests.

Tonk Violence: Naresh Meena Slaps SDM Amit Chaudhary The violence unfolded after Meena allegedly slapped the SDM at a polling station in Samravata village, part of the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency in Tonk district.

The altercation occurred after Meena and his supporters, who had been staging a dharna, were asked to disperse by the police to allow election proceedings to continue smoothly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajmer Range Inspector-General of Police (IG), Om Prakash, reported that a group of Meena's supporters turned violent, pelting stones at the police, which prompted them to use tear gas to control the situation.

“There was a ruckus, stone pelting, and an arson incident in Samravata village late last night when police tried to apprehend Naresh Meena," IG Om Prakash said. “So far, 60 people have been arrested in this case."

Tonk Violence: Arson and Vandalism, Vehicles Set on Fire The violent clashes led to the destruction of both police and civilian vehicles in Tonk. Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and more than two dozen two-wheelers were set on fire and vandalised by the mob. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naresh Meena’s supporters, armed with sticks, reportedly caused the damage, leading to a significant law and order crisis. Additional police forces were deployed to control the mob, but the damage was extensive.

Tonk Violence: Naresh Meena Defends His Actions Congress rebel Naresh Meena remained defiant, taking to social media to defend his actions and explain the situation.

On the microblogging platform, X, Meena stated, “Main theek hu…na dare the na darenge, aage ki ranniti bata di jayegi (I am fine… I am not scared and will never be, will inform about further plans)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naresh Meena went on to claim that the SDM provoked him, stating, “We did not do anything since morning; we were patiently waiting for his arrival. Food arrangements were not made for us... I was here on this stage when I fainted. My supporters took me to the hospital, and when there was a 'mirchi-bomb' blast, my supporters carried me to another village where I rested all night... Whatever happened was done by the police... Why was the SDM bossing around here? He is an agent of the BJP."

Tonk Violence: Bypoll Boycott and Voting Disputes The unrest coincided with a voter boycott in Samravata village, where some locals had decided to skip the bypolls due to unmet demands.

The SDM, Tehsildar, Additional SP, and other officers had been sent to assess the situation in the village when the incident took place. Naresh Meena, who is contesting as an Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara seat, was reportedly displeased with the authorities’ efforts to encourage voter participation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The physical altercation between Meena and the SDM sparked further protests from his supporters, which ultimately escalated into violence.

Rajasthan Bypolls

The Rajasthan bypolls for seven assembly seats, including the Deoli-Uniara constituency, were conducted from 7 am to 6 pm, with results expected on November 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tonk district is now under heightened surveillance, and further actions will be taken in the coming days.