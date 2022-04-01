Along with easing COVID norm, the Maharashtra government also scrapped the compulsory wearing of masks in public places. This comes after the Centre, earlier this week, directed the states to ease coronavirus restrictions owing to the fact that the daily infection tally has significantly declined. Similarly, Delhi government has also announced that from now on people won't be fined for not wearing the mask. However, cautioning against the measure, health experts have said masks play a significant role in curtailing transmission of the disease.

