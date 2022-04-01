Too early to do away with the mask: Experts alert after Maharashtra, Delhi ease COVID norms2 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Along with easing COVID norm, the Maharashtra government also scrapped the compulsory wearing of masks in public places. This comes after the Centre, earlier this week, directed the states to ease coronavirus restrictions owing to the fact that the daily infection tally has significantly declined. Similarly, Delhi government has also announced that from now on people won't be fined for not wearing the mask. However, cautioning against the measure, health experts have said masks play a significant role in curtailing transmission of the disease.
Dr Priya Abraham, Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) told ANI that masks should continue to be worn, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated places.
"I don't think it is time to completely throw precautions away. I personally believe that in any crowded place where we are sitting fairly close to each other or in a poorly ventilated place, we must wear a mask. A mask definitely has a role in curtailing transmission," she said.
"Most of the time when children pick up an infection, it is mild or asymptomatic. But when a child with infection comes home and if there is an unvaccinated or a sick, older person, they can transmit the infection," Dr Abraham said.
Reacting to the development, renowned virologist T Jacob John said since the pandemic is "over" in India, the use of mask is no longer needed to reduce the SARS-CoV-2 transmission. The mask mandate has lived its time and there is no longer justification for its continuation as "mandate".
But it is a good idea to promote the voluntary wearing of masks in public places to reduce inhalation of dust and other respiratory transmitted agents, including TB bacilli, flu virus, other respiratory viruses like syncytial virus, adenovirus, common cold viruses etc, he said.
"It is a habit that will reduce diseases. Currently, we see kidney transplant patients wearing masks; everyone will benefit -- in buses, trains, aeroplanes etc," John, the former director of the Indian Council for Medical Research's Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, told PTI.
"My personal opinion is that there ought to be active promotion of mask-wearing in all hospital premises, in outpatient clinics and all queues and waiting areas. There I am not averse to even a mandate. For staff and patients, relatives, visitors etc," John added.
