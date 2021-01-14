The US, India and Brazil are the top three countries affected by the covid-19 pandemic that originated in China at the end of last year and spread across the world. Globally, the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19 has infected more than 92 million people and caused the deaths of almost two million people. In India the number of infections stand at more than 10.5 million while in the case of Brazil, the infections number over eight million. The number of deaths in India and Brazil stand at almost 152,000 and 206,000 respectively according to the US based Johns Hopkins University’s corona virus tracker.