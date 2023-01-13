Too early to revise 4% inflation target: Das

Too early to revise 4% inflation target: Das1 min read . 13 Jan 2023
- Retail Inflation eased to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the previous month, mainly due to softening of food prices
MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said it’s too early to revisit the inflation target of 4% with 2% deviation despite the central bank failing to keep it below 6% for three consecutive quarters.
MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said it’s too early to revisit the inflation target of 4% with 2% deviation despite the central bank failing to keep it below 6% for three consecutive quarters.
“Our target of 4% gives us sufficient flexibility. It’s too early to shift the goalposts," said Das at the Business Today Banking Summit. “RBI’s target of 4%, plus or minus 2%, gives us sufficient flexibility in our monetary policy decision making. The MPC (monetary policy committee) utilises this flexibility in inflation targeting framework to tolerate a higher inflation rate of even up to 6%," he added.
“Our target of 4% gives us sufficient flexibility. It’s too early to shift the goalposts," said Das at the Business Today Banking Summit. “RBI’s target of 4%, plus or minus 2%, gives us sufficient flexibility in our monetary policy decision making. The MPC (monetary policy committee) utilises this flexibility in inflation targeting framework to tolerate a higher inflation rate of even up to 6%," he added.
Retail Inflation eased to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the previous month, mainly due to softening of food prices. However, core inflation remained around 6.3%, which continues to be an area of concern, according to Das.
Retail Inflation eased to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in the previous month, mainly due to softening of food prices. However, core inflation remained around 6.3%, which continues to be an area of concern, according to Das.
“Core inflation remains sticky around 6% and that is not a comfortable number to deal with," he said. “Arjuna’s eye has to be kept on core inflation."
“Core inflation remains sticky around 6% and that is not a comfortable number to deal with," he said. “Arjuna’s eye has to be kept on core inflation."
Das also reiterated that cryptocurrency trading should be banned in the country as it is completely based on speculation and is similar to gambling.
Das also reiterated that cryptocurrency trading should be banned in the country as it is completely based on speculation and is similar to gambling.
While the blockchain technology needs to be supported because of its various applications, he believes that cryptocurrency does not have any underlying value.
While the blockchain technology needs to be supported because of its various applications, he believes that cryptocurrency does not have any underlying value.