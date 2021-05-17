Too early to say 2nd wave of Covid pandemic has peaked: Crisil

After opening up the vaccination for all adults, the drive has suffered because availability of vaccines has become a 'national bottleneck', Crisil said
Even if the pace of vaccination in India is slower than developed markets, it would nudge Asia towards recovery, it said
Even as new COVID-19 infections have shown a declining trend, credit rating agency Crisil on Monday said it is “too early" to say that the second wave of the pandemic has peaked and flagged concerns over the vaccination drive.
After opening up the vaccination for all adults, the drive has suffered because availability of vaccines has become a “national bottleneck", the rating agency said in a report.