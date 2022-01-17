As India continues to witness a surge in COVID cases, experts say it is still too early to say whether the changes will be significant at the peak level. Hence, the key is to stay prepared at all levels, they further asserted.

Noting patients look to be in better health amid the third wave, Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Although ICU admissions appear to be down, the symptoms are varied, with symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and headaches. However, it is too soon to say whether the changes in this peak are significant until the next few weeks."

Speaking from his experience during the first two waves, he noted, “The first wave began slowly and gradually worsened, with approximately 5-10% of total patients experiencing low oxygen levels, leading to a major increase in hospitalisation rates and a followed decline these rates."

“The second wave, on the other hand, began more quickly, reached the peak and then receded over the course of two and a half months."

Dr Ashutosh Shukla, Senior Director, Internal Medicine and Medical Advisor, Max Hospital, Gurugram, meanwhile, pointed out that preparedness amid the third wave is better at all levels.

"The first wave of COVID-19 started showing its peak in March 2020. At that point of time, we all had poor knowledge about the disease. Most of the patients were in the elderly age group with associated comorbidities. Prominent symptoms were related to the respiratory system. Nobody was vaccinated and there was the scarcity of PPE and testing kits," Dr Shukla told ANI.

"In the second wave, several mutants of coronavirus were encountered. Patients had not only breathing problems but also symptoms related to the gastrointestinal system. The severity of the disease was worse resulting in higher morbidity and mortality. During the third wave, the preparedness is better at all levels - personal, community and governmental," he further added.

India on Monday logged over 2.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 per cent. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,56,341. As many as 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant were detected across 29 States and Union Territories so far, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.