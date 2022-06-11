The results are very encouraging for cancer treatment but we must note that long-term studies are required to understand the real impact, the expert said
Days after a few patients recovered from rectal cancer after receiving immunotherapy during a clinical trial, experts said it is too soon to conclude that cure has been found for all cancers. Recently, a New York Times article cited that in a small clinical trial conducted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for around six months, and in the end, every one of them saw their tumours disappear.
After the revelation, Dr. (Col.) R. Ranga Rao, Oncology Chairman at Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, told news agency ANI, "We must not prematurely jump to the conclusion that we have found a cure for all cancers, all stages, and no chemotherapy, or surgery is ever required."
Dr Rao said, "This new trial in a small number of patients, with locally advanced rectal cancer patients who had MMR deficiency, has shown total disappearance of the tumour without any additional treatment in all 100 per cent of them."
"This is very encouraging but we must note that long-term studies are required to understand the real impact," he added.
"The drug is still investigational and the trial is limited to patients of a specific type, which constitute about four to five per cent of rectal cancers. While this is highly encouraging, we must not prematurely jump to conclusions that we have found a cure for all cancers, all stages, and no chemotherapy, or surgery is ever required," he stated.
"It is well recognized that Immunotherapy with PDL 1 blockers in MMRd patients is effective. Already immunotherapy has made a big difference in the field of cancer of all types. Several earlier trials have shown encouraging responses," he further stated.
While Founder and Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals Dr Shuchin Bajaj said, "After immunotherapy, rectal cancer went away without the need for the conventional therapies. We should consider adapting the therapy to Indian conditions so that even the most underprivileged communities can benefit from this treatment."
"This is, I believe, the first time in cancer history that something like this has happened. Every single patient's cancer went, undetectable by physical examination, endoscopy, PET scans, or M.R.I. scans," said Dr Bajaj.
"These patients had endured arduous treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, and, most likely, life-altering surgery that could cause bowel, urinary, and sexual problems. Some people would require colostomy bags. However, after immunotherapy, rectal cancer went away without the need for conventional therapies," he added.
