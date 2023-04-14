External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is on a visit to the African nation Mozambique on Thursday took a ride in a 'Made in India' train in the country's capital Maputo. Sharing his experience, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Took a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey."

The External Affairs Minister also had a press conference on the moving train alongside Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. "A novel experience: conducting a Press Conference in a moving train," Jaishankar tweeted.

The features of loco-hauled Made-in-India coaches are:

In these coaches there are no longitudinal side berths instead they are having coupe just like IR First AC Coaches.

Seats and Berths: Cushion shall be PU Foam (as per RDSO/2007/CG-04) covered with Fire barrier cloth (as per MMDTS 19021 Rev-02) with superior quality upholstery or artificial leather as per RDSO/2008/CG-07.(Colour shade as per requirement of CFM)

Windows: Shall be sealed window glass for AC coaches and Vertically sliding window for Non-AC Coaches and emergency windows @ 4 Nos. per coach is being provided.

Doors: Entrance Doors shall be hinged type, Sliding type vestibule doors lockable in both open and closed positions, body side double sliding doors in luggage van.

Lavatory: FRP Modular lavatory equipped with mirror, water tap, hand rail, towel hanger, coat hooks, washbasin etc.

Water tanks:

For AC (2 U/Slung 660 Liters water tank), 16 Litre overhead water tank, 450 Litre U/slung water tank in power car.

For Non AC: Overhead water tank of 390 Litres per lavatory

Curtain in all AC coaches

Luminaires and Lighting: BRL and suitable LED Lightings

PA/PIS: Suitable and proven public address system throughout train and piped music to all coaches.

Fire Safety: DCP type fire extinguisher, Automatic Smoke/Fire detection with alarm system in AC Coaches and Automatic fire detection cum suppression system in power car

Earlier, the government of India (GoI) extended the line of credit (LoC) to the Government of Mozambique. The credit is planned to be utilized for the procurement of six 3000 HP diesel-electric locomotives and 90 (60 loco-hauled coaches and 30 DEMU coaches) coaches with maintenance support for five years.[2] RITES (a PSU of the Ministry of Railways) has been given the responsibility for the supply. For locomotives and coaches RITES has roped in Banaras Locomotive Works (Varanasi, UP) and Modern Coach Factory (Raebareli, UP), respectively.