Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train in Mozambique: Jaishankar shares his experience | Watch2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:03 AM IST
- S Jaishankar also had a press conference on the moving train alongside Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is on a visit to the African nation Mozambique on Thursday took a ride in a 'Made in India' train in the country's capital Maputo. Sharing his experience, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Took a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey."
