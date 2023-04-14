Earlier, the government of India (GoI) extended the line of credit (LoC) to the Government of Mozambique. The credit is planned to be utilized for the procurement of six 3000 HP diesel-electric locomotives and 90 (60 loco-hauled coaches and 30 DEMU coaches) coaches with maintenance support for five years.[2] RITES (a PSU of the Ministry of Railways) has been given the responsibility for the supply. For locomotives and coaches RITES has roped in Banaras Locomotive Works (Varanasi, UP) and Modern Coach Factory (Raebareli, UP), respectively.