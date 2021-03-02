The Patiala House Court on Tuesday gave Delhi police a week's time to file a reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob , who has been accused of creating a 'toolkit' related to farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the police plea to grant it time till 9 March after the public prosecutor said the agency needed time to file a detailed reply to Jacob's plea.

The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, on 9 March.

During the brief hearing held through video conferencing, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jacob, said she wanted to argue on her plea as a stand-alone case and not with Muluk's.

The court said she could argue on 9 March.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to hand over a copy of its reply to Jacob's bail plea to her counsel.

Jacob had been granted protection from arrest for three weeks by the Bombay High Court on 17 February. Her house was raided by the Delhi Police on February 11, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

Delhi Police is probing the toolkit case against Jacob, climate activist Disha Ravi and others.

They have accused Jacob, Disha and others of creating the toolkit and sharing it to 'defame India across the globe on the issue of three farm laws'.

The police had earlier also claimed that Jacob has a "bigger role to play" in the case.

"Jacob was a 'committed operator of the toolkit. She used to address it as a 'communication package'. The police are analysing about 115 to 120 GB of data which included WhatsApp chats, e-mails, and data recovered from Jacob's pen drive, mobile and desktop. She was using applications like Singal and Telegram for communication," Delhi police sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In the process, the police says, Jacob and Disha were allegedly in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

What is a toolkit?

According to a social media campaigner, "A toolkit is a booklet or document created to explain a cause or issue. It identifies approaches to address the issue from the grassroots level."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via