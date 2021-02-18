21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested last week for her alleged role in sharing a 'toolkit' related to farmers protest, on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the case against her.

The petition also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

Advocate Abhinav Sekhri, one of the lawyers representing Ravi, said he is waiting for the matter to be listed for hearing in the high court and then only he can comment about it.

The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers’ agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk have been granted pre-arrest bail by the court.

According to the Delhi police, Ravi is an editor of the document and key conspirator in its "formulation and dissemination". "She started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document," the police said in a statement on Sunday.

They have also accused her of collaborating with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread "disaffection against the Indian State".

"She (Disha Ravi) was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police said.

"Later, she (Disha Ravi) asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain. This is many times more than the two lines editing that she claims," they added.

Ravi had told the court earlier on Sunday that she did not make the "toolkit" but only edited two lines of it. "We wanted to support the farmers," she said.

Role of UK-based woman

The Delhi Police will investigate the role of a woman based in the UK after its probe revealed that she, along with lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk, allegedly drafted the content of a "twitter storm" campaign in February in support of the ongoing farmer agitation, officials said on Wednesday.

