The Delhi Police on Monday claimed that climate activist Disha Ravi, another activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu had created the toolkit and shared it to 'defame India across the globe on the issue of three farm laws'.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon regarding the toolkit case, the Delhi Police said that the 21-year-old Ravi had deleted the WhatsApp group, which she created to spread the 'toolkit'.

Ravi, arrested in the Toolkit case, and two others, held a Zoom meeting organised by "pro-khalistani group PFJ" before 26 January to plan a social media buzz on the tractor parade, the Delhi Police said today.

The cops also said that a woman, identified as Puneet based in Canada, connected these people to the "Pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation". On 11 January, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by the PJF, in which modalities were chalked out, they added.

Two others -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk -- are wanted by the Delhi cops in the case.

Ravi's arrest and non-bailable warrants against two other activists in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case have created a furor across India and abroad. The three activists have been accused of collaborating with a pro-Khalistani group to create a toolkit and share it on social media.

The toolkit, first shared by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg more than 10 days back, has been claimed as the proof of the Khalistani conspiracy against India by many critics.

After registering an FIR against the creators of the toolkit the same day, Delhi Police had requested Google for email ids of those involved in publishing and editing the document. "We have got a reply from Google on some of the questions regarding the Toolkit Doc," the Delhi Police said today.

Opposition attacks govt over Disha Ravi’s arrest

Attacking the Centre following the arrest of Ravi, the opposition has said the voice of India cannot be silenced. The BJP, meanwhile, defended the action, saying a crime is a crime no matter at what age.

Leading the opposition offensive following the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi in the case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country will not be silenced.

"Your lips are free to speak. Say that the truth is still alive. They are scared, not the country," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. "India will not be silenced," Rahul Gandhi added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via