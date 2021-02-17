Mumbai-based lawyer and environmental activist Nikita Jacob, who is one of the key accused in the toolkit case, has been granted transit bail for three weeks by the Bombay High Court during the hearing of a bail plea on Tuesday.

The Bombay HC has given relief to Nikita Jacob in connection with the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the Toolkit matter.

In case of arrest, Nikita Jacob will be released on a personal bond of ₹25,000 and one surety of the same amount, said the Bombay HC.

While passing the transit bail order, Justice PD Naik of the Bombay HC cited the Aurangabad bench order and considered similar apex court rulings. Justice Naik stated, "It would not be appropriate to make any observations on the merit of the case."

Justice Naik further said, "It is undisputed that the FIR is registered in Delhi and Delhi Police officers had visited Jacob's residence and seized her mobile phone and laptop. The applicant had made herself available but Delhi police contends that the next day when they made an attempt, she was not available."

The Delhi police had earlier alleged that Jacob, along with climate activist Disha Ravi and Maharashtra engineer Shantanu Muluk, had created a toolkit meant to tarnish India's image.

The Delhi Police has also claimed Jacob is a 'committed operator'.

In the process, they were allegedly in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

The toolkit was meant to garner international support for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws.

The cops have said that Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk were among the 70 people who had attended the meeting on preparing the toolkit organised by "pro-Khalistan group Poetic Justice Foundation" through the Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.





