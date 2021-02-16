The Delhi police on Tuesday wrote to video communication platform Zoom seeking details of a meeting attended by detained climate activist Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and others who have been accused of creating a 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.

Police have said that Nikita and Disha attended a Zoom meeting with Mo Dhaliwal ahead of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

Nikita has admitted to attending the Zoom meeting but said the "toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.

She has denied sharing any information with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and added that the document was an "informational pack" and was not intended to incite violence.

She also claimed that she has "no religious, political and financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating toolkits for raising awareness."

A transit bail application has been filed by Nikita in Bombay High Court after the Delhi police issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

The Delhi Police on Monday claimed that climate activist Disha Ravi, another activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu had created the toolkit and shared it to 'defame India across the globe on the issue of three farm laws'.

21-year-old Ravi and two others held a Zoom meeting organised by "pro-khalistani group PFJ" before 26 January to plan a social media buzz on the tractor parade, the Delhi Police.

The cops also said that a woman, identified as Puneet based in Canada, connected them to the "Pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation". On 11 January, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by the PJF, in which modalities were chalked out, they added.

Ravi's arrest and non-bailable warrants against two other activists in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case have created a furor across India and abroad.

What did the document say?

The Delhi police had earlier this month filed an FIR against the creators of a “toolkit" tweeted by climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg in her messages expressing support for the farmers’ protests.

The document in question had briefly explained the cause of the ongoing farmers' protest and said that it is “meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis".

"Instead of being supported to become self-reliant and prosperous, a majority of farmers are increasingly being subjected to the control of large corporations and international institutions whose sole focus is profits, and necessarily involves increased exploitation of nature," the document read.

"The same destructive forces that are destroying the planet are the ones taking over the lives of our country’s most populous and important demographic, subjecting them to increasing hegemony and repeating similar patterns of privatization being seen across the globe – from the Philippines to Colombia," it added.

What is a toolkit?

According to a social media campaigner, "A toolkit is a booklet or document created to explain a cause or issue. It identifies approaches to address the issue from the grassroots level."

