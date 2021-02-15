Toolkit case: Warrants against 2, Kejri says Ravi's arrest attack on Democracy

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu for their alleged involvement in the toolkit case, Delhi Police said.

On Sunday, New Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi, who a police source told Reuters is a senior leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg's Fridays for Future campaign movement. On Sunday, the 22-year-old was remanded in custody until a court hearing in five days' time.

Police did not say what Ravi had been charged with but accused her of being "a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination."

Earlier this month, they said the campaign material was aimed at waging a cultural war against the government and creating divisions among various groups in Indian society.

A lawyer for Ravi, from Bengaluru, was not immediately available for comment.

Ravi is accused of editing and circulating a document tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg that authorities say is anti-government.

Arrest of Disha Ravi unprecedented attack on democracy: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit document case an “unprecedented attack on democracy".

The 21-year-old activist was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media.

“Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," Kejriwal tweeted.

Ravi, a graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru, is also one of the founding members of a group named 'Fridays For Future India'.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

