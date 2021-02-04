OPEN APP
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Prakash Javadekar (PTI)
'Toolkit' matter shows foreign elements conspiring to defame India: Javadekar

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 11:07 PM IST ANI

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said they had registered a case against the creators of 'toolkit' and no one had been named in the FIR

New Delhi: Amid the controversies over 'Toolkit' regarding ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that it is a serious matter and this shows some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India.

Interacting with media persons, Javadekar said, "The 'Toolkit' matter is a serious one. It clearly shows that some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said they had registered a case against the creators of "toolkit" and no one had been named in the FIR.

"We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the 'toolkit' which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case," he said.

'Toolkit' account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident," said Ranjan.

"We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway," he added.

Notably, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg had posted "toolkit" in a tweet on Wednesday which she later deleted. The teen activist's post on the micro-blogging site came after American pop star Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

