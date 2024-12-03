PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: The Indian Alert is proud to present the Top 10 Influential Women of the Year 2024, co-powered by Digisharks Communications. This prestigious list celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women across various fields, recognising their contributions to society, leadership, and innovation.

These women have broken barriers, challenged stereotypes, and made significant strides in their respective industries. Whether in business, technology, education, healthcare, or social impact, they inspire others through their dedication, vision, and hard work.

The Indian Alert and Digisharks Communications are committed to honoring and empowering women who are shaping the future and driving positive change in India and beyond.

1. Amushree Jha - Director of Diviniti: Dr. Amushree Jha is a visionary entrepreneur transforming the personalised luxury gifting industry through innovative strategies and focus on quality. Since 2017, she has led Diviniti, http://www.diviniti.com renowned for its excellence in spiritual gifting, leveraging advanced Swiss technology and ISO certification. Her products, trusted by her esteemed clients like the President of India, showcase her dedication to craftsmanship and heritage. With a Ph.D. in English, Dr. Jha combines academic depth with business acumen, blending tradition with technology to redefine spiritual and luxury gifting. A passionate advocate for innovation and empowerment, she inspires others by setting new standards in leadership and creativity.

2. Prity Kumar - Co-founder/Vice Chairperson of ALPHARD GROUP: Prity Kumar, Co-Founder and Vice Chairperson of Alphard Group, has been a prominent figure in the maritime industry for the past 15 years. Under her visionary leadership, the company has earned a stellar reputation for its commitment to quality, efficiency, and innovation. Alphard Group specializes in marine logistics, particularly in the transportation of construction and project cargo for both onshore and offshore projects. Dedicated to providing customized maritime solutions, the company partners with leading service providers to support top-tier energy companies worldwide. Prity's mission is to be a key collaborator for clients, delivering tailored, cost-effective solutions of the highest quality to meet their unique needs.

3. CA Swati Panchal - Founder of Panchal S K & Associates, S M S R & Co. LLP, Gecko: CA Swati Panchal, one of the youngest CA of India who cleared CA at age of 20, is a distinguished finance expert, startup mentor and influential leader, known for her impactful work in corporate finance, strategic mentorship, NBFC, Fintech, public speaking and media anchor as well. She has been awarded humanity star by Gujarat Police & Planet Women. She is also been awarded by Time of India 40 under 40 Leaders of Tomorrow. She is also TEDx Speaker.

4. Dr Anchal Gupta - founder and senior eye surgeon of Netram Eye Foundation: An exceptionally articulate eye surgeon, ace entrepreneur and a committed philanthropist, Dr Anchal Gupta at a very young age has a crystal clear vision for the health canvas of our country, her innovative community eye care model is benefiting lakhs across 23 states of India. She has established Netram eye Foundation which is a state of art eye hospital in the heart of capital city catering all segments of society equally. Netam eye foundation under able leadership of Dr Anchal Gupta, strongly works on philosophy, that "No human should be deprived of treatment due to lack of resources". She is a cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon skilled from the best universities of country and is passionately committed to the cause of reducing burden of blindness, especially in school children, through innovative programs like Roshni, Nayantara, Chashma Bus etc, working with PSUs and Govt bodies. She strongly believes in living a purpose driven life with razor sharp focus.

5. Neelam Narula - Mutual Fund Distributor: Neelam Narula's journey is a testament to resilience and determination. Born in 1980 into a conservative family, she married at 20, without higher education but with a strong desire to succeed. Partnering with her husband, a Financial Advisor, Neelam developed a keen interest in finance. Despite the challenges of balancing family and studies, she earned her qualifications and began attending client meetings. As a financial advisor, Neelam earned clients' trust, helping them grow their wealth. Coming from a middle-class background, she has achieved her dreams and continues to work tirelessly towards greater success and efficiency in her field.

6. Poonam Sachdeva - Youtuber, Motivational speaker (Channel's Name: Dil Se Dil Ki Baatein) and founder of a very radiant club Spicy Sugars : From Homemaker to Changemaker Poonam Sachdeva's Inspiring JourneyPoonam Sachdeva's journey is a testament to self-discovery and purpose. Once a homemaker deeply involved in her family, she found herself at a crossroads when her children grew up. A turning point came after her failure on Kaun Banega Crorepati, which inspired her to redefine her life. She founded Spicy Sugars, a platform hosting inspiring personalities like actors, doctors, and activists to spread knowledge. Today, she is a motivational speaker and content creator on her YouTube and Instagram platforms, Dil Se Dil Ki Baatein. Recently, she achieved a significant milestone by becoming a TEDx speaker, inspiring many with her impactful journey.

7. Mansi Mathur - lead consultant of aiden ai : Mansi Mathur, a Social advocate embracing challenges as milestones, believing true leaders conquer fears to achieve goals. In the fintech industry, she meets patient visionaries, highlighting platforms like the Indian Achievers Award, national achievers forum and passionvista magzine.

Invited by the President to discuss insurance's unexplored horizons, she aims to bridge gaps in business by understanding consumer needs. Advocating for financial literacy, she emphasizes education and dreams in decision-making. Recently honored with the Times Women Award, her work shines as Chandrayan conquers the Moon, symbolizing another victory for the nation. Mansi's dedication and vision inspire a path of empowerment and positive change.

8. Suchitra Vashisth - Professor MRIIRS: Dr. (Prof.) Suchitra Vashisth is a distinguished educator with over 20 years of experience, currently serving as a Professor at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. Renowned for her innovative contributions to curriculum design, she integrates cutting-edge digital learning methods to elevate academic engagement and outcomes.Her acclaimed research, published in leading international journals, delves into themes of existentialism, multiculturalism, and psychological complexity in literature, with a particular focus on authors like Sylvia Plath and Virginia Woolf. A recipient of the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award, Dr. Vashisth actively contributes to cultural and educational forums, where her work continues to shape literary scholarship and inspire academic excellence.

9. Jayshree Om Vedic - Director Of Vastu Living: Dr. Jayshree Om holds a PhD in Vedic Vastu and Geopathology and has been a meditator since childhood, influenced by her Jain family and grandparents. She has been visiting temples since her early years and completed her MBA in Bangalore. As a devotee of Om Swamiji, she has authored seven books on Vastu, with a mission to revive and spread the ancient wisdom of Vastu as taught by the sages. She is also a recipient of prestigious awards from the University of Oxford, Atal Samaj to name a few.Dr. Jayshree enjoys painting, art, outdoor activities, and playing puzzles with her nieces and nephews.

Dr. Jayshree Om is a voracious reader and an avid traveler, having journeyed across the globe to share her knowledge of Vastu and to draw inspiration from nature, which serves as a profound source of her wisdom and creativity.

10. Dr Subhash Rani - Motivational Speaker Writer: Subhash Rani, a distinguished social reformer from Kolagarh, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is the first person from Saharanpur to feature on a New York Billboard. With a diverse background as a writer, singer, motivational speaker, model, and YouTuber, she holds an MBA and has 11 years of experience with the State Bank of India. Dr. Rani has received several accolades, including the Bharat Shree Rashtriye Samman and the Bhartiye Nari Ratna Samman. Passionate about social change, she is focused on promoting kindness in education, especially in addressing the physical and mental punishment of young children by teachers.

Source Link : The Indian Alert