Technology behemoth Microsoft India has emerged as the most 'attractive employer brand'. Microsoft India received very excellent ratings for its financial stability, solid reputation, and alluring income and benefits, which are the organisation's top three EVP drivers. Mercedes Benz India and e-commerce giant Amazon India are the next two top companies in India in the category, according to Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2022.

As per the survey, 9 out of 10 Indian employees (88%) consider training and personal career growth very important to them when compared to the average of APAC (76%) employees.

"It is interesting to note that Indian workers are more driven to succeed in their careers compared to employees in the rest of APAC. Much of this shift can be attributed to gold standard learning opportunities offered by Indian employers and the flexibility to adapt to the continuously evolving needs of the workforce across sectors," Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, said.

According to the survey, 24% of Indian workers changed employers in the second half of 2021. When the study was performed between January and March of this year, about one-third of workers (37%) stated that they intended to switch employers within the first six months of 2022.

According to the survey, the Indian workforce once again views work-life balance (63 percent) as the most crucial factor when selecting an employer. This trend is particularly pronounced for those with higher education levels (66%) and those who are over 35. (66 per cent). Following this are a competitive pay and benefits package (60 percent) and a positive organisation reputation (60 percent ).

The 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2022 include Hewlett Packard (4th), Infosys (5th), Wipro (6th), Tata Consultancy Services (7th), Tata Steel (8th), Tata Power Company (9th) and Samsung (10th), as per the survey. Over 1,63,000 respondents (general public, ages 18 to 65) from 5,944 companies across 31 countries participated in the global research study.

"The concept of employer branding has evolved radically over the last few years. It is no longer enough to merely create brand recognition; it has to now create a more meaningful connection. It should be backed by a compelling brand promise and purpose, which then seamlessly connects to employees and prospects," Viswanath said.

The survey also found that whereas 66% of white collar workers rank work-life balance as their top motivator, only 44% of blue collar workers place the same value on an employer's financial stability and reputation, leaving work-life balance and even compensation and benefits in the dust.

"Most parameters for an attractive employer brand remain the same for both male and female employees, however, women employees now have a heightened focus on flexible working, healthcare benefits, and corporate social responsibility along with career progression," Viswanath said.