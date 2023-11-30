Major cities across northern states of India have been battling the problem of pollution for the past few weeks, especially during this time of the year. Pollution levels have been relatively high with toxic haze blanketing the cities. The pollution crisis spans major cities of India as well including the national capital, Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai.

In the list of the top 10 most polluted cities with the worst air quality two of Bihar's cities fared worst, while three cities were from Rajasthan, one from Meghalaya, one from Odisha, and two from Haryana, the list also included Delhi. Also read: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues cyclone warning, schools closed in Chennai following heavy rainfall; Full forecast here According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data of 242 cities on November 29, no city across India registered ‘severe’ air quality, 11 cities registered ‘very poor’ air quality, 48 cities registered ‘poor’ air quality, 87 cities registered ‘moderate’ air quality while only 101 cities among 242 were in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘good’ range. Also read: IMD says Cyclone Michaung to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours. Check full weather advisory

According to real-time data from the CPCB, Begusarai in Bihar holds the title of being the most polluted city today with an AQI of 386 at 9:00 am. It is closely followed by Bahadurgarh in Haryana whose AQI stood at 371. Third on the list comes Dholpur in Rajasthan which recorded an AQI of 370. All of these top three most polluted cities registered ‘very poor’ air quality today.

Other cities across India that are the most polluted with the worst air quality also fall in the ' very poor' category today. Fourth place in the list was taken over by the National Capital, Delhi whose AQI stood at 366. Delhi was followed by Angul in Odisha whose AQI stood at355, Faridabad in Haryana whose AQI stood at 353, Bikaner in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 342, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan whose AQI stood at 340, Byrnihat in Meghalaya whose AQI stood at 338, Arrah in Bihar whose AQI stood at 338.

Other locations that registered relatively worse air quality include Sonipat in Haryana whose AQI stood at 337, Noida in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 325, Dharuhera in Haryana whose AQI stood at 322, Rohtak in Haryana whose AQI stood at 320, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh whose AQI stood at 318.

Cities below 320 AQI include Chhapra whose AQI stood at 317, Tonk whose AQI stood at 312, Patna whose AQI stood at 311, Narnaul whose AQI stood at 309, Churu whose AQI stood at 309, Rajgir whose AQI stood at 307, Ghaziabad whose AQI stood at 303 and Jaisalmer whose AQI stood at 301.

