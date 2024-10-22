Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks first, followed by...

Even before the arrival of winter, north India's struggle to gasp for clean air has begun as Delhi air quality has degraded to alarming levels over the past few days. Apart from the national capital, many other cities in North India are facing the issue of severely poor air quality.

Here is the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in India, available on www.aqi.in, based on real-time data as of 11 am, October 22.

City name AQI New Delhi 371 Rohtak 357 Sonipat 345 Bhiwadi 317 Kalyan 278 Ghaziabad 267 Vrindavan 266 Churu 260 Hisar 236 Rajgir 234

Delhi air pollution Based on the realtime data, Delhi ranks top on the list of most polluted cities in the country. The alarming increase in Delhi's air pollution led to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. 'Very Poor' category on date, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).