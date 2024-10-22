Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks first, followed by...

As Delhi's air pollution rises, the city records an AQI of 310, prompting the launch of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II). Other northern cities also struggle with poor air quality as winter approaches, worsening the situation.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Delhi AQI: File image view of the Delhi's AIIMS Hospital covered in a thin layer of smog as the capital city battles air quality drop to 'very poor' levels' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Delhi AQI: File image view of the Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital covered in a thin layer of smog as the capital city battles air quality drop to ’very poor’ levels’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).(ANI Photo)

Even before the arrival of winter, north India's struggle to gasp for clean air has begun as Delhi air quality has degraded to alarming levels over the past few days. Apart from the national capital, many other cities in North India are facing the issue of severely poor air quality.

Here is the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in India, available on www.aqi.in, based on real-time data as of 11 am, October 22.

City nameAQI
New Delhi371
Rohtak 357
Sonipat345
Bhiwadi317
Kalyan278
Ghaziabad267
Vrindavan 266
Churu260
Hisar236
Rajgir234

Delhi air pollution

Based on the realtime data, Delhi ranks top on the list of most polluted cities in the country. The alarming increase in Delhi's air pollution led to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. 'Very Poor' category on date, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in the 'Very Poor' category (DELHI AQI-3O1-4OO) in the coming days owing to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions. Accordingly, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR," according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks first, followed by...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    177.60
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -7.35 (-3.97%)

    GAIL India share price

    214.20
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -5.35 (-2.44%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    157.75
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.53%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.90
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -3.1 (-2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,379.25
    12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    31.3 (1.33%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,987.00
    12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    20.5 (1.04%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,639.35
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -15.8 (-0.95%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,450.00
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -181.9 (-2.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,270.05
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -395.6 (-8.48%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,659.05
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -145.15 (-8.05%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    474.75
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -37.4 (-7.3%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,034.15
    12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -70.35 (-6.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    515.15
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    13.6 (2.71%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    528.55
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    12.85 (2.49%)

    City Union Bank share price

    171.60
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    20.85 (13.83%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,471.55
    12:22 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    79.8 (1.82%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.