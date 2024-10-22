Hello User
Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks first, followed by...

Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi ranks first, followed by...

Livemint

As Delhi's air pollution rises, the city records an AQI of 310, prompting the launch of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II). Other northern cities also struggle with poor air quality as winter approaches, worsening the situation.

Delhi AQI: File image view of the Delhi's AIIMS Hospital covered in a thin layer of smog as the capital city battles air quality drop to 'very poor' levels' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Even before the arrival of winter, north India's struggle to gasp for clean air has begun as Delhi air quality has degraded to alarming levels over the past few days. Apart from the national capital, many other cities in North India are facing the issue of severely poor air quality.

Here is the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in India, available on www.aqi.in, based on real-time data as of 11 am, October 22.

City nameAQI
New Delhi371
Rohtak 357
Sonipat345
Bhiwadi317
Kalyan278
Ghaziabad267
Vrindavan 266
Churu260
Hisar236
Rajgir234

Delhi air pollution

Based on the realtime data, Delhi ranks top on the list of most polluted cities in the country. The alarming increase in Delhi's air pollution led to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 i.e. 'Very Poor' category on date, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/ meteorological conditions and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in the 'Very Poor' category (DELHI AQI-3O1-4OO) in the coming days owing to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions. Accordingly, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR," according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.

