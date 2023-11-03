Top 10 most polluted cities in India: Delhi on top, northern cities battling haze fill list
AQI breached the ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 in several locations in Delhi for the seventh consecutive day, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
The air quality in India's national capital region of Delhi-NCR continued to deteriorate on November 3, as lower temperatures and ongoing farm fires filled the air with dust and smoke. Haze is blanketing the skyline and a number of residents reported finding it hard to breathe.