AQI breached the ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 in several locations in Delhi for the seventh consecutive day, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The air quality in India's national capital region of Delhi-NCR continued to deteriorate on November 3, as lower temperatures and ongoing farm fires filled the air with dust and smoke. Haze is blanketing the skyline and a number of residents reported finding it hard to breathe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Smoky haze blankets the capital city of New Delhi,

AQI breached the ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 in several locations in Delhi for the seventh consecutive day, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Delhi's AQI level stands at 346 with prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.

So, what about the other cities in India? We take a look at the top 10 with the worst air pollution levels in the country.

Ghaziabad: Smoky haze engulfs the elevated road in Ghaziabad,

Top 10 Indian cities with worst air pollution levels:

The air quality tuned very poor in these districts even as in the past two days no stubble burning case was detected in Bhiwani and Faridabad. (HT File Photo)

AQI levels from 401-500 are termed as 'hazardous', while levels between 301-400 are 'severe', and between 201-300 are 'unhealthy'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pan-India, the AQI level is 'poor' recording 151, as per AQI.in. It further states that the current PM2.5 concentration in India is 6.3 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24-hour air quality guidelines value.

According to data around 11.15 a.m. on the AQI.in website, New Delhi topped the list with an air quality index (AQI) number of 411. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air Pollution is seen on Western Express Highway at Bandra, in Mumbai

It was followed by Faridabad, which clocked AQI level of 354; Ghaziabad with 344; Hisar with 342; and Gurgaon with 311 - rounding up the top 5.

Noida with an AQI level of 301 was sixth, followed by Rohtak (292), Sonipat (260), Bhiwani (253), and Meerut (220). Notably, the top 10 cities are all within the three north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And though it is not in the top 10, Mumbai has not fared very well either. AQI in the financial capital was recorded at 150, which is ‘poor’.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.