Northern Indian cities face a sharp rise in air pollution, particularly during winter. Delhi ranks as the most polluted city with an AQI of 404, indicating hazardous levels. Other cities like Noida and Ghaziabad also feature among the top ten polluted areas.

Several cities in India, especially in northern states, are struggling with a significant rise in air pollution during the past few weeks. Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Rohtak, Allahabad, and other cities in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc witness severe air pollution during winter season.

Delhi remained the most polluted city in India, according to AQI.in real-time data as of 7 am , November 22. Delhi's air quality was recorded at 404 Friday morning, indicating hazardous air quality levels in the city. Apart from Delhi, Noida, Hissar, Muzaffarpur, Amritsar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, remained in the list of top ten most polluted cities in the country.

AQI of top 10 most polluted cities in India According to real-time data provided by aqi.in, Delhi, followed by Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Hisar, Muzaffarpur, Jalandhar, etc remained among the most polluted cities in India. Most of the cities ranked in the top ten are from states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

City AQI Level Delhi 404 Hazardous Ghaziabad 346 Severe Gurgaon 316 Severe Noida 313 Severe Hisar 312 Severe Muzaffarpur 311 Severe Jalandhar 309 Severe Bulandshahar 309 Severe Faridabad 308 Severe Amritsar 304 Severe

Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other metro cities AQI Unlike Delhi and Noida, many metro cities witnessed healthy AQI levels this Friday morning, including Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, etc.

City AQI Ahmedabad 116 Bengaluru 94 Chennai 121 Hyderabad 100 Kolkata 182 Mumbai 142 Pune 98 Delhi 404

Air pollution during winters One of the major reasons behind significant rise in air pollution in India during winters is the depletion in temperature and rampant stubble burning in states like Punjab, Haryana and even Uttar Pradesh.

On November 18, Punjab recorded its highest single-day count of stubble-burning incidents this season, with 1,251 cases reported.