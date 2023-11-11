comScore
Top 10 polluted cities in India on Diwali eve | Check list here

 Livemint

Air Quality Today: On the eve of Diwali, the overall Air Quality Index in Mumbai was at 74 (satisfactory), it was 92 (satisfactory) in Pune and 125 (moderate) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, SAFAR reported. Meanwhile, several cities in Bihar recorded “very poor” air quality on Saturday.

Delhi air pollution: A roadside vendor walks at the Kartavya Path amid smog as the air quality in the national capital slightly improves, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)Premium
Delhi witnessed a respite in air pollution following rainfall in the national capital this week. According to the data released by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 204 around 11 pm on Saturday. This level of AQI reflects that the air quality in the national capital was in the "poor" category.

Follow Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates

Air quality in other major cities

The overall AQI in Mumbai was at 74 (satisfactory), it was 92 (satisfactory) in Pune and 125 (moderate) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, SAFAR reported. In Kolkata, West Bengal, the AQI was in the "poor" category at 269, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded as of 4 pm on Saturday.

These tallies were recorded on the eve of Diwali. The festival will be celebrated across the nation on Sunday, November 12. 

ALSO READ: Beyond stubble burning: Why is dealing with other 'consistent' sources of Delhi air pollution important

On the eve of Diwali, here's a look at top 10 polluted cities in India.  As per CPCB rankings that uses the 24-hour average of the data on Saturday (As on 4 pm), most of the cities with "very poor" air quality" were located in Bihar:

1. Arrah, Bihar

2. Begusarai, Bihar

3. Bhagalpur, Bihar

4. Byrnihat, Meghalaya

5. Chhapra, Bihar

6 Hajipur, Bihar

7. Katihar, Bihar

8. Motihari, Bihar

9. Patna, Bihar

10. Purnia, Bihar

11. Rajgir, Bihar

Amid rising air pollution caused by the burning of crop residue, the Bihar government decided to identify farmers who are indulging in this practice and put up their names at the block offices, officials said on Saturday.

Besides naming and shaming, directions have also been given to initiate action against such farmers under CrPC section 133 that deals with unlawful obstruction or nuisance, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

"The state government has banned crop residue burning to check air pollution, and protect the fertility of the soil. It has issued a strict warning to farmers that if they indulge in stubble burning, financial assistance and subsidies under government schemes would be denied," Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet told PTI.

"The state offers electricity to farmers at a cheaper rate, and diesel at subsidised prices, among others. Therefore, farmers must take the matter seriously for the benefit of the people and also the environment," he added.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 11:53 PM IST
