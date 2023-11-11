Top 10 polluted cities in India on Diwali eve | Check list here
Air Quality Today: On the eve of Diwali, the overall Air Quality Index in Mumbai was at 74 (satisfactory), it was 92 (satisfactory) in Pune and 125 (moderate) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, SAFAR reported. Meanwhile, several cities in Bihar recorded “very poor” air quality on Saturday.
Delhi witnessed a respite in air pollution following rainfall in the national capital this week. According to the data released by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 204 around 11 pm on Saturday. This level of AQI reflects that the air quality in the national capital was in the "poor" category.