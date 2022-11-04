Top 10 polluted cities in India with AQI above 400 | Check full list2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 01:21 PM IST
Delhi, along with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are currently having the most polluted cities in India.
As Delhi has been witnessing poor air quality for the past few days, its adjoining areas including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also recording ‘severe’ or ‘poor’ air quality as the Air Quality Index(AQI) in most of the areas is above 400.