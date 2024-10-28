Top 10 richest Indian states: Check where the most number of high net-worth individuals reside

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 highlights the state-wise distribution of the country’s richest people with the highest net worth. The list has seen notable growth across various states since 2020, reflecting increased economic activity and wealth creation in these regions.

States with notable entries include Haryana (40), Uttar Pradesh (36) and Rajasthan (28), all witnessing sharp increases from their 2020 numbers. New entrants like Madhya Pradesh (14), Odisha (5), Chandigarh (5), Jharkhand (3) and Uttarakhand (3) indicate wealth creation extending beyond traditional economic centres.

Karnataka ranks sixth, with 108 entries, up from 72 in 2020, driven primarily by Bengaluru’s booming IT and start-up sectors. West Bengal also marked significant growth, with 70 entries in 2024, compared to 32 in 2020, highlighting Kolkata’s expanding business landscape.

Tamil Nadu follows closely with 119 entries, up from 65 in 2020, showcasing the state’s strong manufacturing base and diversified economy. Meanwhile, Telangana's entries doubled from 54 in 2020 to 109 in 2024, reflecting Hyderabad’s emergence as a technology and innovation hub.

Gujarat is third in the country, boasting 129 wealthy residents compared to 60 in 2020. Known for its thriving industries in sectors such as diamonds, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, Gujarat has a reputation for nurturing some of India’s wealthiest families.

Delhi ranks second, with 213 entries, a considerable jump from 128 in 2020. This increase underscores Delhi’s appeal as a major business hub and political capital, attracting high-net-worth individuals and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Maharashtra on top Maharashtra retains the top spot, with a remarkable 470 entries in 2024, up from 248 in 2020. The state has consistently hosted the highest number of wealthy individuals, largely due to the robust business environment in Mumbai, which is known for being India's financial capital.