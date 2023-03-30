Top 100 listed companies asked to confirm or deny rumours from October 11 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:16 AM IST
The requirement will kick in from October 1, 2023 for top 100 companies by market capitalization, sebi said
In a bid to bring more transparency and ensure timely disclosure of “material events", the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the top 100 firms listed on the stock exchanges to confirm or deny market rumours that are likely to affect stock prices. The requirement will kick in from October 1, 2023 for top 100 companies by market capitalization.
