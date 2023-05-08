India is now the hub of 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 'Start-Ups' and 107 unicorn companies worth $30 billion, said Union minister Anurag Thakur in February this year. Starting a business is a challenging task. There are different factors that are considered while starting a business, one of the most important decisions is the place to set up the base camp and people generally stuck with it.

However, here is a list of some cities where you can start your business.

1) Bengaluru: Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is also known as the city for startups as it has the most conducive atmosphere for trade and digitalization. The city is also known as the IT hub of the country. Several Bengaluru startups include Flipkart, Ola, InMobi, Quikr, etc.

2) Delhi NCR: The national capital, which mainly includes Noida and Gurugram, is home to Indian corporate companies like American Express, Microsoft, Bank of America, IBM, and many more. In India, Delhi NCR is a leading financial and industrial hub with the third-highest per capita income. The popular startups of Delhi NCR include Zomato, Inshorts, Snapdeal, etc.

3) Mumbai: Mumbai is known as the financial capital of India and the place where dreams come true. People across the country come here to achieve their goals as the city has a huge number of employment and business opportunities. Some Mumbai-based startups are OYO, Ola Cabs, Book My Show, etc.

4) Ahmedabad: The capital of Gujarat is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country as it has a strong history of entrepreneurship in the textile, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Ahmedabad is also home to India's largest pharma companies – Zydus Cadila and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

5) Hyderabad: Hyderabad is home to some of the big companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Dell, etc. The city of Lakes is also known as the IT hub of India. The capital of Telangana is on the way to becoming the centre for pharmaceuticals. Some Hyderabad-based startups are Darwinbox, Urban Kissan, MapMyGenome, etc.