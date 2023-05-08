Top 5 cities in India for startups

India is now the hub of 'Start-up' ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 'Start-Ups' and 107 unicorn companies worth $30 billion, said Union minister Anurag Thakur in February this year. Starting a business is a challenging task. There are different factors that are considered while starting a business, one of the most important decisions is the place to set up the base camp and people generally stuck with it.

