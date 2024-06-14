Top 5 news of June 14: From Hyundai Motors IPO news to SC hearing on NEET UG row and more

  • Top 5 news of June 14: Rising food prices and primary articles pushed up India's wholesale inflation surged to a 15-month high of 2.61% in May

Livemint
Updated07:17 PM IST
India's prime minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed by Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia(AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 Summit, the Supreme Court hearing the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examination, the wholesale inflation numbers were some of the major news points that grabbed the eyeballs on Friday, June 14. 

Top 5 news on June 14

1. PM Modi in G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Italy for the G7 summit with an aim to tackle worldwide issues and promote “international collaboration for a better tomorrow”. His remarks were made upon his arrival in Apulia, southern Italy, for the Outreach session of the summit. On the sidelines of the global event, PM Modi had bilateral meetings with other global leaders like Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK PM Rishi Sunak. Read More

2. NEET UG 2024 Result row: The apex court on Friday issued a notice to to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, June 14, addressing a batch of petitions. Several petitions were filed before the Supreme Court and in seven high courts seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe after the declaration of the result. Read More

3. Wholesale inflation rises: Rising food prices and primary articles pushed up India's wholesale inflation surged to a 15-month high of 2.61% in May. The Wholesale Price Index, a proxy for producers' prices, had risen to 0.53% in March and 1.26% in April. WPI stood at 0.33% and 0.20% in January and February, compared with 0.86% in December, and 0.39% in November. Read More

4. Hyundai Motor IPO: Automaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is expected to file draft papers for its initial public offering with the market regulator by Friday evening, marking the start of what could potentially be the biggest share sale in the country, according to a banker aware of the plan. Read More

5. Paytm job cuts: Amid a severe crisis, many current and former employees of fintech company Paytm are facing imminent job cuts, a section of the staff who unsuccessfully bargained for a pay cut instead. The employees said that they were contacted by the Human Resource Department and were told that their services will be terminated due to organisational restructuring. Read More

