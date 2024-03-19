Top 5 news of the day: From stock market crash to SC's notice to Centre on CAA -- Here's what grabbed headlines today
Top 5 events of the day: Stock market, pleas challenging CAA, Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates, RBI bulletin captured the headlines on Tuesday
As the election season kicks in, the headlines turn interesting every day. Today, a number of events grabbed the eyeballs like Sensex, Nifty 50 falling 1%, Supreme Court issuing notice to the Union Government seeking its response in the plea challenging the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Moreover, Union Minister Pashupati Nath Paras resigned from the Cabinet after the ruling National Democratic Front (NDA) kept him out in Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2024 dynamics.