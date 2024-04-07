Top 5 news today: Sebi mulls direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes; PM Modi holds rally in 3 states; AAP fast and more
On 7 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Sebi is mulling direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes to rationalise compliance cost; PM Modi on Sunday held rallies at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Nawada in Bihar and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh; top Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; and more…