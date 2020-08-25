Top 50 non-bank lenders under RBI’s close watch

“An optimal level of regulation and supervision is sought to be achieved so that the NBFC sector is financially resilient and robust, catering to financial needs of a wide variety of customers and niche sectors, and providing complementarity and competition to banks," it said. The NBFC sector, RBI said, largely depends on market and bank borrowings, thereby creating a web of inter-linkages with banks and financial markets, and as housing finance companies (HFCs) now fall under RBI’s purview, the process of harmonizing regulations assumes priority.