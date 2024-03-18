In the latest development to SBI electoral bonds disclosure case, the Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, ordered the SBI to release all the details related to the scheme. In another development, the Election Commission ordered the removal of several top officials in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal. Whereas, Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark continued to remain at the centre of the political storm today, March 18. As Monday comes to an end, take a look at the top events of the day.

SC orders SBI to disclose all electoral bond details

-Pulling up the State Bank of India for being “selective", the Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, directed the SBI to release all the details related to electoral bonds along with details like date of purchase, redemption and name of the purchaser and recipient, denomination, and serial bonds.

“SBI should not be selective in disclosing the details. We want all information related to the electoral bonds to be disclosed which is in SBI possession," the court said in its judgment. (Read full story)

EC action on top officials in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission on Monday, March 18, ordered the removal of several top officials in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal. The order was issued for several officials including Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Bengal police chief Rajeev Kumar. The EC also ordered the removal of Home Secretaries in Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed. (Read full story)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi trade barbs over latter's ‘Shakti’ remark

The political storm erupted by Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark made at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's concluding ceremony is nowhere to end. Wayanad MP met with severe backlash from PM Modi and other BJP leaders for his statement.

The political row began when Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA alliance is fighting against a “Shakti". “There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," he said on Sunday.

Retaliating to the former Congress President's remark, PM Modi on Monday said, “The INDI (INDIA) alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata.…"

In response to PM Modi's statement, Rahul Gandhi defended his remark and said, “Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The Shakti that I mentioned, the Shakti that we are fighting, is the mask of that power, Modi ji."

Seat sharing in Bihar and Tamil Nadu

Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, INDIA alliance parties finalised the seat-sharing deal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday, March 18. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will fight elections in 22 seats (including one by KDMK in the Rising Sun symbol), and the Congress will fight elections in 10 seats (including one in Puducherry). (Read full story)

Later in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA alliance announced its seat-sharing pact in Bihar for Lok Sabha polls. The BJP is set to fight elections on a total of 17 seats, whereas CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats. (Read full story)

India's youngest billionaire

India got its youngest billionaire today, after NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, gifted his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy with shares of the company worth ₹240 crore. This in effect likely makes the infant India's youngest millionaire. (Read full story)

TRAI's fresh guidelines for mobile number portability

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India announced a change in regulation to the rules for mobile number portability (MNP). The change in rules has been intended to reduce SIM swap fraud in India. As per TRAI's new rules, the existing SIM card owner who had to get a new SIM card owing to theft and purchase a new SIM card cannot port to a new SIM card in the next 7 days. (Read full story)

