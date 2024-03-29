Top News of the Day: On 29 March, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fifth straight week to hit a fresh all-time high of $642.631 billion in the week ending on March 22. A fresh plea was filed before the Delhi High Court, seeking to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister.

India's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to hit fresh record high of $642.63 billion: RBI Data

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fifth straight week to hit a fresh all-time high of $642.631 billion in the week ending on March 22, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The reserves jumped by $139 million in the reporting week. Gold reserves during the week rose from $347 million to $51.487 billion. Read more

Fresh plea before Delhi HC to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

A fresh plea was filed before the Delhi High Court, seeking to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister. The petition was filed a day after a similar plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court. Read more

Judicial inquiry ordered into Mukhtar Ansari's death amid ‘slow poison’ claims

A judicial inquiry has been ordered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhagwan Das Gupta into the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday night. The 63-year-old Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College Hospital in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" and later died at the hospital. Read more

Govt's e-marketplace GMV touches ₹ 4 trillion in FY24

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of state-run government e-marketplace (GeM) touched ₹4 trillion in the current fiscal, as government departments have been actively procuring goods and services through the portal, additional secretary in the commerce ministry Anant Swarup told Mint. Read more

Jaishankar meets Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba, discuss war situation | Check top 10 highlights

With a focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine "conflict and its wider ramifications", India and Ukraine on Friday held "open and wide-ranging" bilateral meeting between its foreign ministers -- India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. Read more

9 of 25 billionaire sitting MPs are from BJP; Check which party has the most affluent leaders

Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs, 25 have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crores, according to the self-sworn affidavits analyzed by the poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). Read more

Electoral bonds: The curious case of Madanlal Ltd’s donations

Electoral bonds were intended to increase transparency in the funding of political parties. But as the data released last week shows, it fell well short of that target. Instead, it ended up potentially compromising corporate governance standards by enabling the flow of funds between companies through various kinds of financial arrangements—without limits and without adequate disclosures. Read more

