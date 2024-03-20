Top 7 news today: PM Modi dials Putin, Zelenskyy; MeitY notifies PIB Fact Check; Highlights of the day
Top News of the Day: On 20 March, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with both Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's stance of 'dialogue, diplomacy' on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Modi-government also cleared its stance on the pleas against the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, in its affidavit.