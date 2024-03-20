On 20 March, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business

Top News of the Day: On 20 March, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with both Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's stance of 'dialogue, diplomacy' on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Modi-government also cleared its stance on the pleas against the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, in its affidavit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, reiterates stance of 'dialogue, diplomacy' on Russia-Ukraine conflict Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russia's re-elected President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi also congratulated President Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for “peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia". Read full story

PM Modi holds talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, conveys India's ‘consistent support’ amid war with Russia Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to strengthen ties between the two countries. “Had a good conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," the PM tweeted. Read full story {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Centre notifies Press Information Bureau’s fact check unit under IT rules Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday notified the Press Information Bureau's fact check unit for the Centre under IT Rules of 2021. Read full story

Centre defends new EC appointment law, says pleas seek 'political controversy’ Centre on Wednesday registered its opposition to the pleas seeking stay on the new law for the panel selecting election commissioners. Under the new Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, the selection panel has the prime minister as the chairperson, and the leader of opposition and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are the two other members. Read full story

Centre brings wheat and rice under price stabilization fund The government has approved inclusion of wheat and rice under its price stabilization fund (PSF) after it started selling Bharat atta and rice as part of its retail intervention in a bid to tame inflation as prices are soaring ahead of general elections, a government official said. Read full story {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar news: BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 after paper leak allegations The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on 20 March announced that it has cancelled the third phase of Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0), which it conducted on 15 March following paper leak allegations, reported news agency ANI. Read full story

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday joined the Congress party at its headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. He has also merged his party with the Congress. Read full story

