A total of seven firms, out of the top 10 most valuable companies, together added ₹67,859.77 crore in market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex last week climbed 598.03 points or 0.99%. Equity markets were closed on Friday (April 14) on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Of these top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the winners, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the laggards.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹17,188.25 crore to ₹6,27,940.23 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rallied ₹15,065.31 crore to ₹9,44,817.85 crore, PTI reported.

The market valuation of HDFC climbed ₹10,557.84 crore to ₹5,11,436.51 crore and that of ITC zoomed ₹10,190.97 crore to ₹4,91,465.96 crore.

Reliance Industries market capitalization (mcap) surged from ₹9,911.59 crore to ₹15,93,736.01 crore. The mcap of State Bank of India climbed ₹4,640.8 crore to ₹4,75,815.69 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹305.01 crore to ₹4,27,416.08 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹13,897.67 crore to ₹5,76,069.05 crore. The mcap of TCS plunged ₹11,654.08 crore to ₹11,67,182.50 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever tanked ₹6,954.79 crore to ₹5,95,386.43 crore.

The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Wednesday reported a 14.8% increase in March quarter net profit at ₹11,392 crore but flagged worries from its key market of North America.

On Thursday, Infosys Ltd reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7% revenue growth guidance for FY24 amid the tightening of IT budgets by clients following turmoil in the US banking sector.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company in the ranking of top-10 firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

(With PTI inputs)