Top 7 valued firms together add ₹67,859.77 cr in Mcap; check list here2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the winners, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the laggards.
A total of seven firms, out of the top 10 most valuable companies, together added ₹67,859.77 crore in market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.
