Last week's positive equity trend saw Reliance Industries leading the way as the top gainer, contributing to a total market valuation increase of ₹2,34,097.42 crore among nine of the top 10 valued firms.

The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’

Among the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries saw the highest increase in market valuation, rising by ₹86,317.26 crore to ₹15,77,092.66 crore.

TCS's market valuation reached ₹11,73,018.69 crore after a significant increase of ₹30,864.1 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rallied ₹26,782.76 crore to ₹8,98,199.09 crore and that of Infosys surged ₹19,601.95 crore to ₹5,92,289.92 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹18,385.55 crore to ₹6,01,201.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹17,644.35 crore to ₹6,12,532.60 crore.

HDFC and State Bank of India saw significant increases in their market valuation, rising by ₹12,155.78 crore to ₹4,82,001.12 crore and ₹16,153.55 crore to ₹4,67,381.93 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, ITC's mcap advanced by ₹6,192.12 crore to ₹4,76,552.34 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation dropped by ₹7,387.05 crore to ₹4,17,577.59 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel.

