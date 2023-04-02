Top 9 valued firms collectively gain ₹2.34 lakh cr in Mcap, check list here1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:41 AM IST
- The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’
Last week's positive equity trend saw Reliance Industries leading the way as the top gainer, contributing to a total market valuation increase of ₹2,34,097.42 crore among nine of the top 10 valued firms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×