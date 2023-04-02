Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Top 9 valued firms collectively gain 2.34 lakh cr in Mcap, check list here

Top 9 valued firms collectively gain 2.34 lakh cr in Mcap, check list here

1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Livemint
Among the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries saw the highest increase in market valuation, rising by 86,317.26 crore to 15,77,092.66 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

  • The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’

Last week's positive equity trend saw Reliance Industries leading the way as the top gainer, contributing to a total market valuation increase of 2,34,097.42 crore among nine of the top 10 valued firms.

Last week's positive equity trend saw Reliance Industries leading the way as the top gainer, contributing to a total market valuation increase of 2,34,097.42 crore among nine of the top 10 valued firms.

The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’

The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’

Among the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries saw the highest increase in market valuation, rising by 86,317.26 crore to 15,77,092.66 crore.

Among the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries saw the highest increase in market valuation, rising by 86,317.26 crore to 15,77,092.66 crore.

TCS's market valuation reached 11,73,018.69 crore after a significant increase of 30,864.1 crore.

TCS's market valuation reached 11,73,018.69 crore after a significant increase of 30,864.1 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rallied 26,782.76 crore to 8,98,199.09 crore and that of Infosys surged 19,601.95 crore to 5,92,289.92 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rallied 26,782.76 crore to 8,98,199.09 crore and that of Infosys surged 19,601.95 crore to 5,92,289.92 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed 18,385.55 crore to 6,01,201.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 17,644.35 crore to 6,12,532.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed 18,385.55 crore to 6,01,201.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 17,644.35 crore to 6,12,532.60 crore.

HDFC and State Bank of India saw significant increases in their market valuation, rising by 12,155.78 crore to 4,82,001.12 crore and 16,153.55 crore to 4,67,381.93 crore, respectively.

HDFC and State Bank of India saw significant increases in their market valuation, rising by 12,155.78 crore to 4,82,001.12 crore and 16,153.55 crore to 4,67,381.93 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, ITC's mcap advanced by 6,192.12 crore to 4,76,552.34 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation dropped by 7,387.05 crore to 4,17,577.59 crore.

Meanwhile, ITC's mcap advanced by 6,192.12 crore to 4,76,552.34 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation dropped by 7,387.05 crore to 4,17,577.59 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP