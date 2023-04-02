Top 9 valued firms collectively gain 2.34 lakh cr in Mcap, check list here

Top 9 valued firms collectively gain ₹2.34 lakh cr in Mcap, check list here1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
- The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’
Last week's positive equity trend saw Reliance Industries leading the way as the top gainer, contributing to a total market valuation increase of ₹2,34,097.42 crore among nine of the top 10 valued firms.
The BSE 30-share benchmark surged by 1,464.42 points or 2.54%, with the equity markets being closed on Thursday for ‘Ram Navami.’
Among the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries saw the highest increase in market valuation, rising by ₹86,317.26 crore to ₹15,77,092.66 crore.
TCS's market valuation reached ₹11,73,018.69 crore after a significant increase of ₹30,864.1 crore.
HDFC Bank's market valuation rallied ₹26,782.76 crore to ₹8,98,199.09 crore and that of Infosys surged ₹19,601.95 crore to ₹5,92,289.92 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹18,385.55 crore to ₹6,01,201.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹17,644.35 crore to ₹6,12,532.60 crore.
HDFC and State Bank of India saw significant increases in their market valuation, rising by ₹12,155.78 crore to ₹4,82,001.12 crore and ₹16,153.55 crore to ₹4,67,381.93 crore, respectively.
Meanwhile, ITC's mcap advanced by ₹6,192.12 crore to ₹4,76,552.34 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation dropped by ₹7,387.05 crore to ₹4,17,577.59 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel.
(With PTI inputs)
