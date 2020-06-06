NEW DELHI: Top generals of the Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held talks to defuse tensions arising from their month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District.

The talks were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo on the Chinese side of the 3,488 kilometre long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

It comes after many rounds of talks between local commanders of the two armies and three rounds of discussions at the level of major general-rank officials that did not lead to de-escalation.

Without specifically referring to Saturday’s talks, an Indian Army spokesperson said, “Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas."

The military dialogue follows talks at the diplomatic level on Friday during which both countries agreed to handle their “differences" through peaceful discussions while respecting each other’s sensitivities and concerns.

The trigger for the face-off has been China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. China has deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry. The Chinese Army has also brought in reinforcements near the LAC including artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

The main issue on the agenda from the Indian side will be the “restoration of status quo ante" i.e. the pull back of Chinese troops amassed around Pangong Tso Lake and other parts of the LAC in Ladakh. The pullback of heavy vehicles including tanks besides artillery will also be sought, the person cited above said. India will also raise the issue of a build up of Chinese troops in Galwan valley, previously seen as undisputed and acknowledged as part of Indian territory by the Chinese side.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via