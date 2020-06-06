Top army generals of India and China hold talks to defuse border tension

The main issue on the agenda from the Indian side will be the “restoration of status quo ante" i.e. the pull back of Chinese troops amassed around Pangong Tso Lake and other parts of the LAC in Ladakh. The pullback of heavy vehicles including tanks besides artillery will also be sought, the person cited above said. India will also raise the issue of a build up of Chinese troops in Galwan valley, previously seen as undisputed and acknowledged as part of Indian territory by the Chinese side.