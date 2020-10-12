Thirty eight Bollywood associations and producers have filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against two news channel, including Republic TV and Times Now, and four senior journalists -- Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar -- for making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the Hindi film industry, as per reports.
Some of the biggest names from the film industry -- Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar -- are part of the unprecedented legal action against both the channels.
Since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the Hindi Film industry became a target of constant ridicule on TV news channels with "derogatory and defamatory" words being used for Bollywood and its members.
‘Irresponsible reporting’
The suit asks that the news channels as well as social media platforms "refrain from making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks such as “dirt", “filth", “scum", “druggies" against Bollywood and its members". It also asks that they be restrained from carrying out media trials of film personalities and infringing upon their privacy.
Bollywood and its members want a "perpetual and mandatory injunction from carrying on reportage and publication of material that violates applicable laws". The filmmakers have reportedly demanded that the news channels abide by the 1994 programme code and "withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood".
The Film & Television Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have also joined the suit.
Here's the list of filmmakers and producers:
1) The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI)
2) The Cine & TV Artiste? Association (CINTAA)
3) Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC)
4) Screenwriters Association (SWA)
5) Aamir Khan Productions
9) Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
10) Arbaaz Khan Productions
11) Ashutosh Gowariker Productions
12) BSK Network and Entertainment
16) Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
18) Filmkraft Productions
23) Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
25) R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment)
26) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
27) Red Chillies Entertainment
28) Reel Life Productions
29) Reliance Big Entertainment
30) Rohit Shetty Picturez
34) Sohail Khan Productions
37) Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures