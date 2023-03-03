Top brands queue up for women’s premier league

Top brands queue up for women’s premier league1 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Mumbai Indians, owned by a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has closed deals worth ₹15 cr by on-boarding seven brands.
New Delhi/ Mumbai: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League has emerged as the new black for brands, as they made a beeline to sign up sponsorship deals with the five franchises. The season kicks off on Saturday.
Most franchises have sold all the spots, making ₹12-15 cr from sponsorships alone, said sports marketing experts. The response is overwhelming as many new categories that have never advertised for cricket or even the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) have joined the bandwagon, they added.
Mumbai Indians, owned by a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has closed deals worth ₹15 cr by on-boarding seven brands. It has Lotus Herbals (front of jersey) and Ashok Leyland (back of the jersey) as principal partners. Both are first-time sponsors. MI also roped in Dream 11 and Sonata Software as associate partners, whose logos will be on the lead and non-lead arms. Max Life Insurance and Nutrizoe are the official partners, and Usha will have lead spot on the cap and helmet. It has a slot for Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All. “We welcome brand partners to the MI #One Family and become part of the growth story," an MI spokesperson said, adding that WPL has new sponsors. “Teams will lose money for 5-7 years on a cash flow basis, but supporting women’s cricket is the vision and the right thing to do," he said.
Delhi Capitals, owned by the GMR Group and JSW Group, said it has signed sponsorships worth ₹15 crore and has nearly closed all spots on the team jersey. “We signed multinational firms across food, consumer durables, consumer care, saree brands women’s wear, and fantasy gaming firm," Divyanshu Singh, chief operating officer, JSW Sports, said. The principal sponsor is JSW Paint. Navyasa, Yatra.com, Sportsbuzz11, Joy Personal Care and Galaxy Basmati Rice are others.
Diegeo-owned Royal Challengers Bangalore has Kajaria Ceramics as the main sponsor. Mia by Tanishq, Pum Dream11, Vega Beauty and Himalayan Face Care are the others.Capri Global Holdings, the owner of UP Warriorz, signed Patanjali Ayurved as the title sponsor, and EaseMyTrip as a sponsor for five years. Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants’ sponsor is group firm Ambuja Cement.
“WPL sees a great response from sponsors. WPL will only grow bigger," Tuhin Mishra, managing director, Baseline Ventures, said.
