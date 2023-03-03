Top brands queue up for women’s premier league

Mumbai Indians, owned by a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has closed deals worth ₹15 cr by on-boarding seven brands. It has Lotus Herbals (front of jersey) and Ashok Leyland (back of the jersey) as principal partners. Both are first-time sponsors. MI also roped in Dream 11 and Sonata Software as associate partners, whose logos will be on the lead and non-lead arms. Max Life Insurance and Nutrizoe are the official partners, and Usha will have lead spot on the cap and helmet. It has a slot for Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All. “We welcome brand partners to the MI #One Family and become part of the growth story," an MI spokesperson said, adding that WPL has new sponsors. “Teams will lose money for 5-7 years on a cash flow basis, but supporting women’s cricket is the vision and the right thing to do," he said.

