Top British diplomat summoned to protest pulling down of flag at London mission1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:40 AM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed a strong message to the diplomat over the alleged incident at the Indian mission
NEW DELHI : India on Sunday night summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi over reports of some Khalistani elements pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London during a protest.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×