NEW DELHI : India on Sunday night summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi over reports of some Khalistani elements pulling down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London during a protest.

Senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned Sunday late evening to convey India’s strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Khalistani elements attempt to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, London.



(Source: MATV, London)



(Note: Abusive language at the end) pic.twitter.com/QP30v6q2G0 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The MEA conveyed a strong message to the diplomat over the alleged incident at the Indian mission.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises.

British deputy high commissioner was “reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention", the statement said.

India finds unacceptable the indifference of UK Government to security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK, the MEA statement added.

Indian demanded the UK government to take ‘immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident.’

British Deputy Chief of the UK high commission Christina Scott was summoned to the MEA as high commissioner Alex Ellis is out of Delhi.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable," Ellis tweeted.